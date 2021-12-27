‘Video of man with crossbow threatening to kill Queen’ is being investigated by police at Windsor Castle.

A Southampton man, 19, has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Police are looking into a video that appears to show a masked man brandishing a crossbow and threatening to kill the Queen, taken shortly before an intruder broke into Windsor Castle’s grounds.

The video was uploaded to the internet less than half an hour before a 19-year-old was arrested on Christmas Day for scaling a fence with a crossbow.

According to police, he did not enter any buildings and has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

During the breach, the Queen was eating breakfast at the castle.

According to the video obtained by The Sun, a man says he will attempt to kill the Queen in retaliation for a British troop massacre in India in 1919, as well as for victims of racial discrimination.

“Please accept my apologies for the inconvenience.”

I apologise for everything I’ve done and will do.

I’m planning an assassination attempt on Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family.

“It’s retaliation for those who died in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919,” the man says through a voice filter.

“It’s also a form of retaliation for those who have been killed, humiliated, or discriminated against because of their race.”

I’m a Sith, an Indian Sikh.

Darth Jones, my name is Jaswant Singh Chail.

The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre occurred in India in April 1919.

Hundreds of unarmed protesters were shot and killed by British troops in the Punjab region, which is now the Punjab state, during the massacre.

In Star Wars, the Sith are the antagonists of the Jedi.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed to it that they were aware of the video and that they were investigating its contents.

The suspect has not been named, but he is 19 and from Southampton, according to the police.

The video was shared on Snapchat at 8:06 a.m. on Christmas Day, according to The Sun.

“I’m sorry to all of those who I have wronged or lied to,” it was reportedly accompanied by a message.

If you have received this message, it means that my death is approaching.

Please forward this to anyone who might be interested, and if possible, get it to the news.”

It’s unclear how the suspect got from his Southampton home to the grounds of Windsor Castle.

