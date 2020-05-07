Video: Process of Germanwings crash has started

Five years after the crash of a Germanwings plane in France, a trial has begun before the Essen district court over claims for survivors’ compensation for pain and suffering. 18 relatives are suing Lufthansa and one of its flight schools in the United States, where co-pilot Andreas L. was trained. According to the investigators, he suffered from severe depression and had the Germanwings flight on March 24, 2015 in the French Alps intentionally shattered on a massif. Court spokesman Tim Holthaus: “The eight plaintiffs are now of the opinion that Lufthansa and the air training school in Arizona, which was also part of the defendant, have made corresponding shortcomings in monitoring the co-pilot as part of the training. In particular, they believe they would have have to recognize that not only is the co-pilot suffering from a depressive episode, but must also prevent him from continuing his education as he progresses. ” Klaus Radner is also present at the start of the process in Essen. In the accident he had lost his daughter, her partner and his grandson. “And it is important to me first of all that it should be clarified that a person with such a previous illness should never have come into a cockpit. And I would like to convict the guilty and expect expiation here.” Lufthansa had already made payments after the accident. From the company’s perspective, there was no further claim, it said. The judges had already signaled that Lufthansa could possibly be the wrong addressee for the lawsuits. The medical duty to supervise could also be the responsibility of the state, it said in the process. In the plane crash, all 150 inmates were killed, including 16 students and two teachers from a high school in Haltern am See in the Recklinghausen district.

