Video shows Jet2 aircraft being blown SIDEWAYS as pilot struggles to land at Leeds airport 

Dramatic footage shows an aircraft struggling to land at a busy northern England airport after being caught in fierce winds.

The Jet2 flight was blown sideways as it battled the strong gusts while approaching Leeds Bradford Airport, earlier today.

It gradually approaches a run-way as the pilot makes a skillful crosswind landing.

A yellow weather warning was issued across the northern city as forecasters predicted a short-term power loss and heavy gusts of wind, yesterday afternoon.

It comes just weeks after an Easyjet flight had to be diverted to Edinburgh as the airport was hit by gusts that swept Britain.

There were at least two diversions, with one Jet2 Boeing 737-800 having to perform a go-around amid the powerful gusts of 52mph.

Easyjet’s flight from Malaga to Newcastle Airport had to pull up at the last minute as a gust threatened to destabilise its landing on January 11.

It was then diverted to Edinburgh after four attempts, while a Jet2 aircraft was also diverted to Manchester.

Both aircrafts experienced ‘very turbulent approaches with wind shear at around 300ft’, according to an eye-witness.

‘The conditions all day were freezing cold especially with the wind, it was bitter.’

Although the pictures may appear dramatic, easyJet’s pilots are highly trained in order to manage these kind of situations.

‘Whilst this situation was outside of our control we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of the diversion due to the adverse weather.’

It came just weeks after Storm Brendan sent the UK into chaos with gusts of more than 120mph.

Schools and roads were shut down as further weather warnings were issued across England and Wales.