Video Shows Wisconsin Police Shooting Black Man Multiple Times, Sparking Protests

The police shooting of a black man in Kenosha on Sunday, video-recorded and widely circulated on social media, set off immediate unrest in the Wisconsin county, prompting authorities to declare an emergency overnight curfew.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the action of the officers who were responding to a “domestic incident” call after 5 p.m. EDT. The victim, identified by Governor Tony Evers as Jacob Blake, was airlifted to a Milwaukee hospital in serious condition, Kenosha Police Department said in a news release.

The curfew was scheduled to be in effect until 7 a.m. Monday. “The public needs to be off the streets for their safety,” the Department said in a statement.

Wisconsin DOJ said in a statement Monday that the officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave and the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation is probing into the shooting. The officers involved in the shooting weren’t identified in the statement provided by the state’s DOJ.

The graphic video, which appeared to have taken from across the street, purportedly shows Blake walking toward a car and an officer follows behind with a weapon drawn. As Blake attempts to open the door, the officer grabs the back of his shirt and opens fire. At least seven shots were heard ringing out in the video, according to CBS News.

Protesters flooded the scene following the shooting and forced more than a dozen officers from the scene, WDJT-TV reported. One of the protesters started a fire and an officer was attacked. A Tweet by WDJT’s Kim Shine appeared to give the visuals of the protests.

Demonstrators outside police headquarters were reportedly tear-gassed at least twice and several vehicles outside a local courthouse were set on fire.

“We will not excuse the actions of the Kenosha Police department, but his mother asks everyone to please remain peaceful,” Blake’s cousin, who goes by @PaulyG103 on Twitter, said.

It was not known if any arrests were made.