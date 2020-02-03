Videos show armed police approach Streatham ‘terrorist’ lying on pavement then suddenly BACK OFF

Dramatic footage shows armed police approaching the Streatham terrorist today and suddenly backing off after they spotted a fake suicide vest.

Named tonight as Sudesh Amman, 19, the jihadist was lying face down on the pavement as undercover officers trained their guns on him.

A police SUV then appeared, speeding down the south London high street and braking suddenly in the middle of the road.

Three officers leapt from the marked car, approaching Amman with handguns drawn and appeared to examine him before rushing back.

‘Move, move, move,’ one of the officers shouts in the footage as his colleagues move away.

Amman, from Harrow, northwest London, had been released from prison just a few days ago after serving less than half of a three year and four month sentence for 13 terror offences.

Today, while being under active police surveillance, he launched a horrific knife rampage, while wearing a fake suicide vest.

Armed police shot Amman after he grabbed a knife from a shop and stabbed a man and a woman.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government would announce further plans for ‘fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offences’ on Monday.

The male victim was fighting for his life in hospital but was declared out of danger last night. The woman has non-life threatening injuries. Another woman received minor injuries, believed to have been caused by flying glass following the gunshot.

The attack comes just three months after the London Bridge attack where Usman Khan, who was also released early from prison, was shot dead by armed police after he killed two people and injured three others while wearing a fake suicide vest.

Amman had silver canisters strapped to his chest and was said to be carrying a machete. Police officers told people in the area to leave and evacuated nearby shops over fears the suspect was wearing a suicide vest.

The Met’s deputy assistant commissioner Lucy D’Orsi said tonight: ‘A device was found strapped to the body of the suspect and specialist officers attended. Cordons were put in place and it was quickly established that this was a hoax device.’

Ms D’Orsi added that police believed the incident ‘to be Islamist-related.’

The Metropolitan Police said earlier: ‘Three people are known to have been injured in the Streatham attack earlier this afternoon. One person is at hospital in a life-threatening condition. We are in the process of informing their family.

‘A second victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital.

‘A third victim has been taken to hospital – their condition is not life-threatening.’

London Ambulance Service Strategic Commander Graham Norton said earlier: ‘We were called at 1.58pm today to reports of an incident in Streatham High Road.

‘We are working closely with the other emergency services and are treating a number of patients at the scene. We will provide more details as soon as they are available.’

Student Rafe Askem was walking along the High Road when he heard a man shouting ‘ahh’ and then saw the victim bleeding.

The 21-year-old said he saw two boys pushing a man against some shutters and heard a shout before looking over to see blood on the floor.

The student said: ‘I saw somebody getting stabbed. It all happened very quickly.

‘Then I just heard shouting and I saw people running. I saw him bleeding out.

‘He didn’t say anything. All I heard was him shouting out ‘ahh.”

A 19-year-old student claimed that he saw undercover officers pursuing the man before firing three shots outside a Boots store.

He said: ‘I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer – as they were in civilian clothing.

‘The man was then shot. I think I heard three gun shots but I can’t quite remember.

‘After that I ran into the library to get to safety.

‘From the library I saw a load of ambulances and armed police officers arrive on the scene.’

He said people began running into nearby stores after the incident.

‘We were all informed to stay in buildings by armed police, until we were evacuated,’ he said.

Dozens of emergency vehicles lined the area and an air ambulance landed on Tooting Bec Common a few hundred yards from the scene of the shooting.

London Ambulance Service said at the time: ‘We have a number of resources attending an incident in Streatham High Road.’

A large section of the A23 remains sealed off to traffic as buses continue to be diverted.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has since tweeted about the attack.

He said: ‘Thank you to all emergency services responding to the incident in Streatham, which the police have now declared as terrorism-related.

‘My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected.’

He is expected to return from Chequers to Downing Street this evening to respond to the attack.

Local resident Stuart Birch, 50, a bookmaker, said: ‘I was just coming back from the dentists at around 2.30pm when I saw a helicopter ambulance on the Common and a police helicopter hovering above the High Street.

‘Police have cordoned off a section of the main road either side of the White Lion.

‘I saw customers being evacuated by the police from a coffee shop near the pub.

‘Then an ambulance turned up outside the pub with horns blaring and the blue lights flashing.’

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, also wrote a statement which read: ‘A man has been shot dead by armed police in Streatham following an incident that is being treated as terrorism-related.

‘A number of people are believed to have been stabbed.

‘I am in close contact with the Met Commissioner and local representatives and wanted to thank our police, security and emergency services staff for their swift and courageous response.

‘They truly are the best of us.

‘Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life – here in London we will never let them succeed.’

Labour leadership favourite Sir Keir Starmer added: ‘Shocking reports from Streatham. My thoughts are with everyone affected.

‘Huge thanks to our emergency services for everything they do to keep us safe.

And Home Secretary Priti Patel wrote: ‘I am being kept updated by @metpoliceuk on this afternoon’s incident in Streatham, which has been declared terrorist-related.

‘My first thoughts are with the victims, our brave police and emergency services and their families.’

Similarly, Health Secretary Matt Hancock wrote: ‘All our gratitude goes to the NHS paramedics and emergency services who responded so rapidly to today’s incident in Streatham.

‘Thinking of everyone involved. We must never be divided by terrorism.’

Jack Odell, 28, from Streatham told MailOnline: ‘Police came and knocked on the door and told us to evacuate.

‘They just told us to move away from the area. I only saw what was pictured in my tweet of the junction.’

Mr Odell said officers did not say when he could return to his property.

Richard Mustonen-Smith, 59, a response pastor for Ascension Trust, has lived in the area all his life.

He said: ‘I’m shocked it’s happened in Streatham. I’ve been here all my life. We’re always getting accidents down here but not this.

‘My grandson was in the Odeon and they got told to go out the back because there was a bomb. They got them to go out of the back of the cinema. They were there to watch a film.

‘When it’s a member of your family so close to you you don’t expect it. You’re always worried about your family being on the streets but this is even worse.

‘I heard two people got stabbed and apparently one man was shouting Allahu Akbar but people thought he was just a crazy man, so he got away. Apparently he had two rucksacks.’

A 33-year-old woman who lives near the scene also MailOnline how she was locked in a nearby Odeon for 20 minutes after the attack, before being rushed out a fire exit round the back.

She said officers came in and ordered them to stand well away from the windows.

She continued: ‘I heard it and just thought it was a car backfiring. Everyone did.

‘I ran into the Odeon just down the road. There were quite a few people in there. Only a few ran inside to start with.’

She said staff shut the doors. ‘Everyone just thought it was a car.’

She said another woman locked in the cinema, who had been on the way to Poundland, witnessed the shooting and was shaking with fear.

‘She thought it was a gang shooting because the two men were dressed all in black.

‘She was really shaking, she was quite distressed and was panicking and all over the place.’

The woman ran upstairs in the cinema before people were let out the back.

She said she sprinted home as police cars ‘zoomed around the area and helicopters circled above’.

She had to take a scenic route back home due to the main road being sealed off.

Members of the public have been commenting on social media.

Rector Anna Norman-Walker, who works at St Leonard’s Church in Streatham, said: ‘Situated in the #Streatham Rectory with police tape both sides of us… prayers for our wonderful police who are doing such a remarkable job in a frightening situation.’

One user wrote: ‘What the hell is going on in Streatham?!? Helicopters circling above and sirens outside. Twitter saying a man has been shot dead. ‘It’s a Sunday afternoon and families are everywhere. Very scary.’

Another added: ‘Be careful out today I’m London, just seen about two dozen armed police, a man shot and a two stab victims receiving urgent medical care.

‘I don’t know but I think like I heard 3 gun shot in Streatham.’

A third man said: ‘Something major happening in Streatham High Road. Armed police and roads closed off.’

Emma Taylor, from Streatham Hill, told Sun Online: ‘I was walking up the high street after going for brunch with some friends and we saw a woman screaming outside a small hardware shop next to Iceland.’

She said the distressed woman, who owns a hardware shop, shouted ‘he’s just grabbed a knife from my shop and stabbed a lady.’

The 31-year-old said the woman was just five yards in front her being treated by paramedics.

Ms Taylor described how there were armed police everywhere and said the woman being treated was in ‘pure shock’.

Dave Chawner tweeted to say: ‘I had to stay with someone who’d just been #stabbed in #Streatham for 30 minutes before a single ambulance arrived.

‘I’m just over one mile from a hospital – I’m not having a go at anyone but that’s not right.

‘I just hope he made it.’

Speaking to Sky TV later, he said: ‘In that moment I did not think it was a terrorist attack, I did not think it was anything out of the ordinary, until I saw the guns…

‘My only concern was the poor person in the street.‘

Rory Stewart, who is an Independent candidate for Mayor of London in the upcoming 2020 election, responded to Mr Chawner’s post.

He wrote: ‘So much respect for your courage and presence of mind – remember to get to counselling immediately – at least have a chance to calmly talk it through.

‘All my respect and best wishes.’