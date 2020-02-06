Videos show pole dancers wading through wads of cash on the floor after the annual Stripper Bowl

Rappers, athletes and other notables stayed in Miami a day after the Super Bowl to throw wads of cash at the Million Dollar Bowl – an annual stripping event thrown by music label Quality Control Music.

Wild videos making their rounds on social media show various strippers trying to discretely scoop money off of the floor at the Miami Dome on late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

In one post, a man can be seen pulling handfuls of money that he stuffed in his pants.

‘B***h it was too much money in there,’ the man can be heard exclaiming in the video.

Another video shows Diddy handing out stacks of money to the dancers. He was said to have given $100 to each stripper he handed money to.

Quality Control president Pierre ‘Pee’ Thomas can be seen in the video with Diddy. Saweetie, City Girl’s Yung Miami and Migos’ Quavo were also in attendance for the jam packed event.

In various clips, people can be heard telling the women not to collect the money that has fallen to the ground.

And in one clip, a security guard can be seen fighting a dancer over a bag that contains loads of cash.

She can be heard shouting that she will sue them and asserting that they have taken her money.

A different video shows several women sitting on their bags at the Miami International Airport. They reportedly did not have enough money to make return trips home after the event.

A contract said to have been given to the dancers state they were not allowed to pick up money, with club employees given the only permission to touch the cash. The strippers, called ‘go go dancers’ were said to have been paid a fee. Nudity was forbidden at the event.

Many of the women claimed that they only made around $1000 for the entire night.

QC head Pee Thomas took to his Instagram story to offer his side as to what went awry in the event.

‘To all the dancers that were at the party last night, please understand we that don’t own clubs or venues,’ he said.

‘We don’t control or make the rules of how many girls dance, who split or pay out, how much money get stolen. I personally know a lot of money as thrown between our camp and you all know this. We don’t do contracts with dancers. Sorry for any confusion that went on but that’s out of our control.’

Cardi B came to Pee’s defense and also took people to task for stealing money from the event.

‘If you a b***h, and you was gonna steal money from the floor, if you f****n’ ugly as hell and you couldn’t work, go get your f****n’ cousin to work, instead of stealing money,’ said Cardi, who is open about her time as a stripper.

‘And if you a n***a, and you got on the floor to steal money from these girls? A lot of these girls are moms. A lot of these strippers came here hype, tryin’ to dance and shit. But y’all n***as, to steal money off the floor, you automatically have a p***y to me, or your dick is little …’

Last year’s #StripperBowl took place in Atlanta, where the Super Bowl was taking place.