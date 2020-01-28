VIDEOS show scene of California helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant

Footage has emerged showing the aftermath of the helicopter crash in California that reportedly took the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and eight others.

First videos and photos of the crash site show smoke and debris scattered around the area, and emergency services arriving to the scene. The accident reportedly started from a fire onboard Kobe Bryant’s private helicopter which made it spiral out of control before crashing over Calabasas.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed there were no survivors left at the crash site. They have said they will not confirm the identity of the eight others besides Bryant involved in the crash until the coroner makes their report.

RIP Kobe Awful news as the great Kobe Bryant killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas California #ripkobe#kobe#kobebryant#helicopter#kobecrashpic.twitter.com/sRNbT3O7P3 — MikesOffice (@office_mikes) January 26, 2020

CNN has confirmed that it was Kobe. Never imagined Kobe would ever go out like this man. If anyone can survive a chopper crash, it was him. pic.twitter.com/Gv1wqVptbt — Vasu Kulkarni (@Vasu) January 26, 2020

Sources close to the family have also told multiple outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was among those on the helicopter who did not survive.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas#LASDpic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Though retired from basketball since 2016, Bryant was still a frequent visitor to NBA games and he was known to fly on a private helicopter.

Bryant was a Olympic gold medalist, a recent Academy Award winner for the short film ‘Dear Basketball’ and a beloved Los Angeles athlete as he spent his entire 20 year career with the Lakers.

