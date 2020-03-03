Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights between Vietnam, S. Korea

HANOI, March 3 (Xinhua) — Vietnam Airlines will suspend all flights between Vietnam and South Korea starting from Thursday, following complicated developments of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Vietnam News Agency reported Tuesday.

Flights run by the national flag carrier on Tuesday and Wednesday, scheduled from South Korea’s Incheon International Airport and Gimhae International Airport to Vietnam’s Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, will land at three airports in the northern province of Quang Ninh, central province of Binh Dinh and southern city of Can Tho instead, according to the news agency.

The airline will conduct sterilization on all aircraft returning from South Korea, the news agency reported, adding that passengers will be informed about plans to resume flights between the two countries later.

Vietnam has earlier announced to suspend visa waiver programs for South Korean and Italian citizens amid rising concerns over the fast novel coronavirus spread.