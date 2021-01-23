Vietnam Communist Party’s national congress to gather largest number of participants ever: organizers

HANOI, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — A total of 1,587 delegates, representing over 5.1 million Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) members, will attend the upcoming national congress of the party, which is scheduled to take place from Jan. 25 to Feb. 2.

This is the record number of participants attending a national congress of the CPV, organizers of the congress said during a press conference held here on Friday.

During the congress, participants will review the past 35 years of the country’s reform cause, discuss the implementation of the country’s 10-year socio-economic development strategy, map out directions and tasks for national development from 2021 to 2025, and elect new members of the CPV Central Committee (CPVCC), among other issues.

Also on Friday, the CPVCC’s Commission for Information and Education opened a press center serving the upcoming 13th National Party Congress.

Le Manh Hung, spokesperson of the congress and director of the press center, said that it will offer the best conditions possible for the work of nearly 500 reporters and technicians from 191 Vietnamese news agencies and some 160 reporters from more than 110 foreign media outlets, of whom nearly 100 will cover the event online. Enditem