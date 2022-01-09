Vietnam is receiving medical assistance from Turkey.

Vietnam receives medical aid from Turkey.

Aid is provided as part of a two-country health cooperation agreement.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

As part of a health cooperation agreement between Ankara and Hanoi, Turkey sent a shipment of medical aid to Vietnam on Sunday.

Ten ventilators, ten patient monitors, 20,000 N95 masks, 4,000 overalls, 100,000 PCR test kits, 100,000 units of viral nucleic acid extractor, and organ preservation fluids were among the items donated.

Following a phone conversation between Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in October of last year, the shipment arrived in Vietnam.