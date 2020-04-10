Vietnam puts 2 villages under quarantine to curb COVID-19 spread

HANOI, April 8 (Xinhua) — Vietnam has put two villages in its capital city of Hanoi and northern Ha Nam province under quarantine for COVID-19 control, Vietnam News Agency reported Wednesday.

Ha Loi village, which is located on the outskirt of Hanoi and home to 2,973 households with nearly 10,900 residents, will be quarantined from Wednesday until May 6, the news agency reported, adding that the decision was made after a villager was confirmed to be infected on Monday.

Ngo Khe 3 village in Ha Nam province has also been placed under quarantine after one of its residents was confirmed to have contracted the virus on Wednesday morning, according to the news agency.

More than 90 doctors and medical workers who were reportedly in contact with the two cases have also been quarantined, daily newspaper Vietnam News reported Wednesday.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Health confirmed two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday morning and no case in the evening, with the total confirmed cases in the country being 251 as of Wednesday night.

The ministry on Wednesday announced that four more COVID-19 patients had recovered, bringing the country’s total cured cases to 126, with no deaths reported so far.

Vietnam has 2,537 suspected cases with over 77,000 being monitored and quarantined as of Wednesday night, according to the health ministry.