Vietnam raises reference exchange rate

HANOI, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — The State Bank of Vietnam on Thursday adjusted its reference exchange rate between the Vietnamese dong and the U.S. dollar up by 5 Vietnamese dong from Wednesday to 23,201 Vietnamese dong per U.S. dollar.

With the current trading band of plus or minus 3 percent, the ceiling exchange rate is 23,897 Vietnamese dong per U.S. dollar, and the floor rate is 22,505 Vietnamese dong per U.S. dollar, said the State Bank of Vietnam.

On Thursday, listed rates at major commercial banks in Vietnam remained unchanged with Vietcombank keeping its exchange rates at 23,130 Vietnamese dong per U.S. dollar for buying and 23,300 Vietnamese dong per U.S. dollar for selling. Meanwhile, BIDV maintained the rates at 23,160 Vietnamese dong per U.S. dollar for buying and 23,300 Vietnamese dong per U.S. dollar for selling.

This week, the reference exchange rates have seen three ups and one down with total magnitude of 15 Vietnamese dong and 10 Vietnamese dong, respectively.