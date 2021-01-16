Vietnam records 10 new COVID-19 cases, 1,531 in total

HANOI, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Vietnam recorded 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing its total tally to 1,531 with 35 deaths, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new cases include six Vietnamese people and four foreigners who recently entered the country from abroad and were quarantined upon arrival.

The ministry also reported that a total of 1,369 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, nearly 18,300 people are being quarantined and monitored in the Asian country, the ministry said. Enditem