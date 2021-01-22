Vietnam records 2 new COVID-19 cases, 1,546 in total

HANOI, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — Vietnam recorded two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising its total tally to 1,546 with 35 deaths, according to its Ministry of Health.

Both new cases are Vietnamese citizens who recently entered the country from abroad and were quarantined upon arrival.

The ministry also announced that five more patients have been given the all-clear, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,411 as of Thursday.

Meanwhile, over 18,600 people are being quarantined and monitored, the ministry said.

The Asian country has gone through 51 consecutive days without any new COVID-19 infection reported in the community, according to the ministry. Enditem