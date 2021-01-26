Vietnam records 2 new COVID-19 cases, 1,551 in total

HANOI, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Vietnam reported two new cases of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 1,551 with 35 deaths, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new cases included an American expert and a Vietnamese citizen who recently entered the country from abroad and were quarantined upon arrival.

The ministry also announced that five more patients have been given the all-clear, raising the total cured cases in the country to 1,430 as of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, nearly 22,000 people are being quarantined and monitored, the ministry said.

The country has gone through 56 consecutive days without any new COVID-19 cases in the community, according to the ministry. Enditem