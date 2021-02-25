Vietnam reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 2,412 in total

HANOI, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — Vietnam recorded 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which were all locally transmitted, bringing its total tally to 2,412, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new infections were detected in the northern Hai Duong province, the country’s largest COVID-19 hotspot at the moment.

As many as 1,790 patients have been given the all-clear, the ministry said, adding that nearly 88,600 people are being quarantined and monitored.

On Wednesday, Vietnam received the first batch of 117,600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the British company AstraZeneca. The country plans to launch its vaccination drive in early March, prioritizing health workers and others who work on the frontline of the fight against the epidemic.

The latest wave of COVID-19 infections hit Vietnam on Jan. 28, with 820 community cases so far confirmed in 13 cities and provinces, according to the ministry. Enditem