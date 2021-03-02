Vietnam reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 2,461 in total

HANOI, March 1 (Xinhua) — Vietnam recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Monday, including five imported and eight locally transmitted, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections brought the total confirmed cases in the country to 2,461 as of 6 p.m. local time, said the ministry.

All the community cases were detected in the northern Hai Duong province, the country’s largest COVID-19 hotspot at the moment. They were all contacts of previously confirmed patients.

As many as 1,892 patients have been given the all-clear, the ministry said, adding that nearly 60,700 people are being quarantined and monitored.

The latest wave of COVID-19 infections hit Vietnam on Jan. 28, with 857 community cases so far confirmed in 13 cities and provinces. Enditem