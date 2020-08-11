Vietnam reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

HANOI, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Vietnam reported 16 new cases and three more deaths of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, bringing its total confirmed cases to 863 and national death toll to 16, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

The new cases, aged 14 to 78, were recorded in Vietnam’s central localities namely Da Nang city, Quang Nam province and Quang Tri province, said the ministry.

They included people reportedly in contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients and a person taking care of her relative at Da Nang Hospital, which is related to a number of COVID-19 cases, according to the ministry.

The three deaths are all male patients, aged from 37 to 68, who had underlying medical conditions.

A total of 399 have recovered as of Tuesday while there are nearly 166,000 people being quarantined and monitored in the country, according to a report by Vietnam News Agency.

The People’s Committee of Da Nang announced on Tuesday that social distancing order would be extended in the city from Wednesday until further notice, the news agency reported. Enditem