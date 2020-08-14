Vietnam reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

HANOI, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Vietnam reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 929, along with one more death from the disease, according to its Ministry of Health.

The newly-confirmed cases were recorded in localities including central Da Nang city, central Quang Nam province and northern Hai Duong province, according to the ministry.

The new cases included those reportedly in contact with previously confirmed cases at Da Nang Hospital in Da Nang, where a number of COVID-19 cases have been reported, according to the ministry.

The ministry also confirmed one more death, bringing the death toll in the country to 21 as of Friday, adding that the 61-year-old woman had underlying medical conditions.

Meanwhile, 16 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, raising the total cured cases in the country to 437, while there are nearly 172,100 people being quarantined and monitored in the country, according to the health ministry.

As part of the efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic, local authorities of northern Hai Duong province has ordered a 15-day social distancing rule on its Hai Duong city starting from Friday, Vietnam News Agency reported, adding that local people in the city are required to stay at home and only go out for essential purposes.

Under the social distancing order, people must wear face masks and keep a distance of at least 2 meters from each other when going out, the news agency said, adding that gathering of more than two people are not allowed in public places except for workplace, schools and hospitals.

In addition, a residence area in Hai Duong city was put under lockdown from Friday to Aug. 28 after a person working in a restaurant in the area was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, the news agency reported. Enditem