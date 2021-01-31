Vietnam reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, 1,767 in total

HANOI, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Vietnam recorded 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including one imported case and 27 local infections, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new cases brought the Asian country’s total tally for COVID-19 cases to 1,767 with 35 deaths.

The imported case is a 47-year-old U.S. male citizen who recently entered the country from abroad and was quarantined upon arrival.

The domestically transmitted cases included 18 in northern Vietnam’s Hai Duong province, four in the northeastern Quang Ninh province, two each in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi and Gia Lai province in the central highlands, and one in the southern Ho Chi Minh City, said the ministry.

All the new confirmed coronavirus infections in the community were reported in contact of the previously confirmed COVID-19 patients.

As many as 1,456 patients have been given the all-clear, the ministry said, adding that nearly 21,900 people are being quarantined and monitored.

In Vietnam, contact tracing and quarantine measures are being promptly carried out, among other efforts.

Quang Ninh province, a current COVID-19 hotspot, has decided to take the social distancing policy in its Van Don district and put Cai Rong town in the district under lockdown from Saturday until Feb. 21.

Meanwhile, in Hai Duong province, a third field hospital for treating COVID-19 patients is being established in response to the local outbreak which may involve a new variant of the coronavirus.

In a dispatch released Saturday, Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training asked schools and educational institutions to adjust teaching plans and carry out online teaching and learning activities based on their situations. Earlier, many schools in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City as well as the provinces of Quang Ninh, Hai Duong and Bac Ninh have asked students to stay at home in efforts to better control the coronavirus epidemic. Enditem