Vietnam reports 33 more local COVID-19 cases

HANOI, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Vietnam recorded 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, which were all locally transmitted infections, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections brought the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country to 2,228 with 35 deaths, said the ministry.

Among the new cases, 31 were detected in the northern Hai Duong province, the country’s largest COVID-19 hotspot at the moment, and two in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

As many as 1,534 patients have been given the all-clear, the ministry said, adding that nearly 152,700 people are being quarantined and monitored.

Across localities, antiseptic work, contact tracing and quarantining activities have been promptly carried out. Hanoi has requested the suspension of all festivals until the 15th day of the first lunar month, which falls on Feb. 26, in order to better control the situation.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City announced on Sunday that all local students will stay at home and attend online classes until Feb. 28 as authorities grapple with new outbreaks.

The latest wave of COVID-19 infections hit Vietnam on Jan. 28, with 637 community cases so far confirmed in 13 cities and provinces, according to the health ministry. Enditem