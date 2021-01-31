Vietnam reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 1,817 in total

HANOI, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Vietnam recorded 36 new cases of COVID-19 infection between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time on Sunday, including 19 imported and 17 locally transmitted, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new cases brought the total confirmed cases in the country to 1,817 with 35 deaths.

The new domestically transmitted infections included nine in northern Vietnam’s Hai Duong province, four in capital Hanoi, three in the northern Quang Ninh province, and one in the southern Binh Duong province.

As many as 1,456 patients have been given the all-clear, the ministry said, adding that nearly 23,100 people are being quarantined and monitored.

The country on Sunday confirmed that it had found a new variant of the coronavirus on a COVID-19 patient entering Vietnam from South Africa, who was quarantined right upon arrival and is receiving treatment at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

So far, Vietnam has seen two mutated strains of the virus originating from Britain and South Africa on imported patients.

Hanoi authorities said on Sunday that students in the capital city will enjoy the Lunar New Year holiday from Feb. 1, one week earlier than originally planned, as a COVID-19 precaution.

About 1,500 students from a primary school in Hanoi’s Nam Tu Liem district will take COVID-19 tests after a student there was confirmed as a COVID-19 patient on Sunday morning. Enditem