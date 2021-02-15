Vietnam reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, 2,269 in total

HANOI, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Vietnam recorded 41 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Monday, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 2,269, according to the Ministry of Health.

Among the cases, 38 were detected in northern Hai Duong province, the country’s largest COVID-19 hotspot at the moment. All the cases were contacts of previously confirmed COVID-19 patients and had been put under quarantine for days.

The remaining three cases, reported in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, included a Japanese expert who was found dead last Saturday in a hotel room. His sample tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday while the cause of his death is under investigation. The other two cases were his close contacts, according to the ministry.

As many as 1,541 patients have been given the all-clear, the ministry said, adding that nearly 155,000 people are being quarantined and monitored.

Across localities, authorities are working urgently to screen close contacts of the infected cases, conducting antiseptic work and implementing quarantine activities.

Social distancing will be applied across Hai Duong province starting from Tuesday given the latest development of the epidemic in the locality. Accordingly, local residents are told to stay at home and should only go out in case of extreme necessity, such as buying food and medicine, and other emergencies.

The Hanoi authorities also announced Monday that students of kindergartens and primary, secondary and high schools in the capital city will stay at home until further notice.

The latest wave of COVID-19 infections hit Vietnam on Jan. 28, with 677 community cases so far confirmed in 13 cities and provinces, according to the ministry. Enditem