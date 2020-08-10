Vietnam reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

HANOI, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Vietnam reported six new cases of COVID-19 infection on Monday, bringing its total confirmed cases to 847, along with two more deaths from the disease, according to the Ministry of Health.

The six new cases included a man recently returning to the country from abroad, who is being quarantined and treated in southern Ho Chi Minh City.

The other five are community cases recorded in central Quang Nam province and central Da Nang city, including medical staff and relatives of previously confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the health ministry.

The ministry confirmed on Monday that two more COVID-19 patients had died, bringing the death toll in the country to 13, noting that the two female patients, aged 33 and 47, had underlying medical conditions.

Meanwhile, four more patients have been given all-clear, raising the total cured cases in the country to 399 as of Monday, while there are nearly 182,300 people being quarantined and monitored in the country, according to the ministry. Enditem