Vietnam reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 2,586 in total

HANOI, March 26 (Xinhua) — Vietnam recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 infection on Friday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 2,586, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

Among the cases, four tested positive for the virus after illegally entering the country from abroad before traveling to the northern Hai Phong city, the southern Binh Duong province and the southern Ho Chi Minh City. Authorities across the localities have implemented prevention and control measures, including contact tracing.

The other three were imported cases and were quarantined upon arrival in Vietnam, according to the ministry.

As many as 2,265 patients have been given the all-clear, the ministry said, adding that nearly 36,500 people are being quarantined and monitored.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, Vietnam had recorded 1,603 domestically transmitted infections, including 910 since the latest outbreak on Jan. 28, according to official data. Enditem