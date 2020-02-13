Vietnam reports A/H5N6 bird flu outbreak in suburban Hanoi

HANOI, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Vietnam has reported an outbreak of A/H5N6 bird flu in suburban Hanoi, Vietnam News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The outbreak was spotted in Phu Nghia commune of Hanoi’s suburban Chuong My district, when local authorities found that the flock of fowls were infected with the A/H5N6 strain of bird flu, the news agency quoted Hanoi’s Department of Livestock and Animal Health as reporting.

Local authorities later destroyed a total of 6,807 infected ducks as well as sterilized poultry cages and the surrounding environment in the virus-hit areas.

Early this month, the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development warned of a high risk of the return of bird flu virus strains in Vietnam.

In 2019, bird flu outbreak was detected in 41 districts of 24 provinces and cities nationwide with a total of more than 133,000 culled, according to the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.