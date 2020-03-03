Vietnam reports more food poisoning sufferers in 2 months

HANOI, March 3 (Xinhua) — In the first two months of this year, 222 people in Vietnam suffered from food poisoning, of whom two died, the country’s Preventive Health Department said on Tuesday.

In the same period last year, 148 people were affected by food poisoning, of whom three died.

Between January and February, Vietnam spotted 14,700 dengue fever patients, including one fatality; 3,140 foot-and-mouth disease cases; and 51 viral encephalitis sufferers.

Meanwhile, the country detected 16 cases of COVID-19 infections. All the 16 patients have fully recovered, and been discharged from hospital, noted the department.

Vietnam currently has 210,200 HIV carriers, of whom 97,100 have become AIDS patients. To date, 98,600 people in the country have died of AIDS-related diseases, the department said.