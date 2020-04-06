Vietnam reports no COVID-19 case on Sunday

HANOI, April 5 (Xinhua) — Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 case on Sunday morning, with the total confirmed cases in the country remaining to be 240, according to the Ministry of Health.

“It is the first time the country has been able to record zero cases since March 6,” Vietnam News Agency reported Sunday.

Vietnam reported three new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and has confirmed 224 cases since March 6, according to the health ministry.

The country has 3,736 suspected cases with nearly 74,000 being monitored and quarantined as of Sunday morning, and 90 cases have recovered with no deaths recorded so far.