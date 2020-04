HANOI, April 21 (Xinhua) — Vietnam has reported no new cases of COVID-19 infection after it confirmed the latest case last Thursday, with 216 out of its 268 confirmed cases cured as of Tuesday evening, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

There are 402 suspected cases and over 75,000 being monitored and quarantined in the country, with no deaths from the disease reported as of Tuesday evening, according to the ministry. Enditem