Vietnam steps up COVID-19 prevention efforts with more local cases reported

HANOI, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Vietnam recorded 54 new cases of COVID-19 infection between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time Friday, with one imported and 53 locally transmitted, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new cases brought the total confirmed cases in the country to 1,705 with 35 deaths as of 6 p.m. local time on Friday.

The imported case is a 31-year-old Vietnamese man who recently entered the country from abroad and was quarantined upon arrival.

The domestically transmitted cases were all recorded in northern regions, including 48 in Hai Duong province, three in Quang Ninh province, and one each in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi and Bac Ninh province, said the ministry.

All the new infections in the community are related to the recent outbreaks in Hai Duong and Quang Ninh, where new locally transmitted cases were recorded after Vietnam had gone through nearly two months free of community infections.

As many as 1,448 patients have been given the all-clear, the ministry said, adding that over 21,300 people are being quarantined and monitored.

Relevant authorities are stepping up COVID-19 prevention and control measures. Contact-tracing and quarantine are being promptly carried out, among other efforts.

In an urgent telegram on Friday, the Ministry of Health requested all relevant authorities to drastically implement measures to protect medical staff, the frontline forces against the epidemic, by providing them with a full range of protective equipment.

Hanoi has locked down some residential areas for antiseptic work and contact-tracing after two people in the city have tested positive for the virus. The city is planning to test all people who have returned from Quang Ninh province and Hai Duong’s Chi Linh city since Jan. 14, according to an official dispatch released Thursday night.

In Quang Ninh province, the town of Dong Trieu, home to several new infections, is subject to social distancing rules over the next 25 days. The town’s Binh Duong commune has been placed in lockdown, with stricter preventive measures in place as ordered by provincial authorities.

The northern province of Bac Ninh has imposed social distancing in a commune for 21 days, starting on Friday, after a local resident was confirmed as a COVID-19 patient.

All schools across Bac Ninh were also closed for three days until Sunday. In addition, the province temporarily shut down all restaurants, karaoke bars and pubs from 1 p.m. Friday local time until further notice. Authorities have also ordered the suspension of festivals and recommended locals reduce travel, cultural, sports and entertainment activities with mass gatherings. Enditem