Vietnamese Communist Party meeting completes preparation for 13th National Congress

HANOI, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — The 12th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) on Sunday concluded its 15th plenary session after completing all the contents on its agenda ahead of schedule, Vietnam News Agency reported.

At the plenary session, the last of the 12th CPVCC, the committee discussed and passed the lists of nominees to the CPVCC for its 13th term, as well as the list of nominees to the key leadership positions of the CPV and the country, among others.

The committee also adopted reports by the CPVCC Politburo on the nominees to the presidium and the secretariat, and the eligibility verification of the delegates to the upcoming 13th National Congress of the CPV, which is scheduled to start on Jan. 25.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the session, General Secretary of the CPVCC and Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed that the session was very successful and that the preparatory work for the 13th CPV Congress has basically been completed.

Trong said that the 12th CPVCC has weathered all the difficulties, leading the whole party, people and army to very important achievements, and creating driving forces to bring the country into a new development period.

The leader asked members of the central committee to continue to bring into play their sense of solidarity and responsibility in finishing their remaining work, and work as nucleuses so as to ensure the success of the upcoming CPV National Congress that meets the expectation and hope of the whole party and people. Enditem