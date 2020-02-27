Vietnamese province declares COVID-19 outbreak over, with no new case reported recently

HANOI, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — Vietnam’s Ministry of Health said the novel coronavirus outbreak is over in its central Khanh Hoa province, one of the country’s four localities with confirmed cases of COVID-19, Vietnam News Agency reported on Thursday.

The ministry said all 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam have been cured and discharged from hospitals as of Wednesday, with no new case recorded after Feb. 13.

A total of 92 suspected cases are in quarantine while other 5,474 who had close contact with suspected cases or arrived in Vietnam from the epidemic-hit areas are being monitored as of Thursday, according to the ministry.

The ministry on Jan. 31 declared a novel coronavirus epidemic in Khanh Hoa province, which has so far reported one COVID-19 case of a hotel receptionist in the coastal city of Nha Trang, who has been cured and discharged from the hospital on Feb. 4.

Besides, the central Thanh Hoa province, which has also confirmed one case of infection, is also qualified to be declared clear of the outbreak. The province passed the required period of 28 days since the latest confirmed case was put in quarantine in a health establishment in the locality, according to the Vietnamese Prime Minister’s decision on conditions for the declaration and end for the epidemic.