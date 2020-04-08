Vietnam’s automobile import down in Q1

HANOI, April 7 (Xinhua) — Vietnam imported completely-built automobiles and components for assembly totaling 1.4 billion U.S. dollars in the first quarter of this year, dropping 24.4 percent year-on-year, according to its Ministry of Industry and Trade on Tuesday.

In the three months, the country imported 22,523 completely-built automobiles worth roughly 497 million U.S. dollars, posting respective year-on-year declines of 43.1 percent and 43.3 percent, according to the ministry.

Vietnam imported 141,696 completely-built automobiles worth over 3.2 billion U.S. dollars in 2019, up 71 percent on-year in volume and 75.8 percent in value from the previous year.