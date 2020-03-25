Vietnam’s confirmed novel coronavirus cases rise to 134

HANOI, March 24 (Xinhua) — Vietnam’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday night confirmed 11 new cases of novel coronavirus infection, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 134.

The new cases are three foreigners and a local bar waiter in the southern Ho Chi Minh City, six people who have recently arrived in Vietnam from abroad, including two Vietnamese students returning from Britain, and a 66-year-old Vietnamese female.

A total of 17 patients have been discharged from hospital after recovery with no deaths recorded so far in Vietnam. The country has 1,596 suspected cases with nearly 47,000 being monitored and quarantined as of late Tuesday, according to the health ministry.