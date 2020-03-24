Vietnam’s COVID-19 cases climb to 87

HANOI, March 20 (Xinhua) — Vietnam’s Ministry of Health on Friday afternoon confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 infection in capital city of Hanoi, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 87.

The new cases are two female nurses at Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, according to the ministry. One of them, aged 54, had a vacation with her family in south Vietnam’s Con Dao in early March and later experienced chest tightness but without a cough or high fever. The other, aged 34, was reported in close contact with the former patient.

Among the confirmed cases, 17 people have been discharged from hospital after recovery. Another 122 suspected cases are quarantined in the country while nearly 42,000 others are being monitored, according to the Ministry of Health.