Vietnam’s COVID-19 cases increase to 241

HANOI, April 5 (Xinhua) — Vietnam’s Ministry of Health on Sunday evening confirmed a new case of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 241.

The new case is a Vietnamese student recently returning from Britain who had been under quarantine after arrival, Vietnam News Agency reported Sunday.

Vietnam has 3,154 suspected cases with over 67,000 being monitored and quarantined as of Sunday evening, and 91 cases have recovered with no deaths recorded in the country, according to its health ministry.