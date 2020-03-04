Vietnam’s export up slightly in first 2 months of 2020

HANOI, March 4 (Xinhua) — Vietnam made export turnovers of more than 36.9 billion U.S. dollars and saw import turnovers of 37.1 billion U.S. dollars in the first two months of this year, both up 2.4 percent against the same period last year, the country’s General Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

Specifically, Vietnam earned 5.4 billion U.S. dollars from electronic goods, computers and components, up 26.7 percent; reaping 6.9 billion U.S. dollars from exporting phones and components, up 2.3 percent; and 2.7 billion U.S. dollars from footwear, up 3 percent.

Between January and February, the United States remained Vietnam’s biggest importer with turnovers of 9.8 billion U.S. dollars, tailed by the European Union with 5 billion U.S. dollars and China with 4.8 billion U.S. dollars, according to the office.

In the same period, Vietnam spent 8.6 billion U.S. dollars on importing electronic goods, computers and components, up 17.1 percent; 5.3 billion U.S. dollars on machines, equipment and spare parts, down 3.7 percent; and 1.6 billion U.S. dollars on cloth, down 10.5 percent.

Meanwhile, China was Vietnam’s largest exporter with turnovers of 10 billion U.S. dollars, followed by South Korea with 8 billion U.S. dollars, and the ASEAN with 4.5 billion U.S. dollars, the office said.

In 2019, Vietnam’s total trade turnover reached nearly 517 billion U.S. dollars with an export turnover of nearly 263.5 billion U.S. dollars, up 8.1 percent against 2018. The country posted a trade surplus of more than 9.9 billion U.S. dollars, the highest level in the past four years.