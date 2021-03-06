Vietnam’s garment export stable in first 2 months

HANOI, March 4 (Xinhua) — Vietnam’s textile and garment export revenue totaled nearly 4.8 billion U.S. dollars in the first two months of this year, down just 0.01 percent against the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office on Thursday.

In February alone, Vietnam’s textile and garment export declined 6.4 percent year on year to 2.1 billion U.S. dollars amid impacts of the latest wave of new COVID-19 cases in the country.

Over the two-month period, local garment enterprises have been constantly receiving new orders, according to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association. The growth in new orders was due to the recovery of global demand following the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines around the world, said the association.

In 2020, Vietnam recorded an export turnover of roughly 29.5 billion U.S. dollars from textile and garment products, down 10.2 percent from 2019, according to the statistics office. Its largest export markets included China, Japan, the European Union, South Korea and the United States. Enditem