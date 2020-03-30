Vietnam’s national English daily suspends print after staff infected with COVID-19

HANOI, March 30 (Xinhua) — Vietnam’s national English-language daily newspaper Vietnam News on Monday announced that it will suspend its print edition after one of its staff was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 Sunday.

The suspension will start from Tuesday until April 15, the newspaper said, adding that its online platform will still be updated and those in contact with the infected staff will have to be isolated at home or health centers.

The infected staff of Vietnam News has become the first reporter to contract the virus in Vietnam.

The newspaper, under Vietnam News Agency, was first launched in 1991. With daily and Sunday editions of both online and hardcopy versions, it provides comprehensive coverage of domestic and international developments in different areas.

Vietnam has so far confirmed 194 COVID-19 cases, with 52 patients cured, according to the country’s health ministry.