Vietnam’s retail sales, service revenues up 8.3 pct in first 2 months of 2020

HANOI, March 2 (Xinhua) — Vietnam’s total goods retail sales and consumer service revenues rose 8.3 percent year-on-year between January and February, to roughly 864 trillion Vietnamese dong (about 37.6 billion U.S. dollars), according to the country’s General Statistics Office on Monday.

Specifically, Vietnam’s goods retail sales stood at nearly 674 trillion Vietnamese dong, up 9.8 percent, with sales of automobiles growing 11.2 percent, gas and petroleum growing 11 percent, home appliances growing 9.5 percent and food and food stuffs growing 8.6 percent.

In the two-month period, restaurant and accommodation revenues reached approximately 95 trillion Vietnamese dong, up 1.7 percent, and tourism revenues stood at 7.4 trillion Vietnamese dong, up 1.1 percent, the office said.

In 2019, Vietnam’s total goods retail sales and consumer service revenues rose 11.8 percent year-on-year to over 4,940 trillion Vietnamese dong. Specifically, its goods retail sales surged 12.7 percent to over 3,751 trillion Vietnamese dong. (1 U.S. dollar equals 23,218 Vietnamese dong)