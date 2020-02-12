Vietnam’s traffic accidents down in January

HANOI, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — As many as 1,300 traffic accidents occurred in Vietnam in January, killing 591 people, severely injuring 359 and lightly hurting 609 others, according to the country’s General Statistics Office on Monday.

The numbers of traffic accidents, deaths, severe injuries and slight injuries caused by the accidents dropped, respectively, by 14.9 percent, 18.9 percent, 14.9 percent and 14.8 percent against the same period last year.

On average, in the first month of this year, Vietnam saw 42 traffic accidents each day which claimed 19 lives and injured 32 people.

More than 17,600 traffic accidents occurred in Vietnam in 2019, killing over 7,600 people, severely injuring some 13,600 people and lightly hurting about 8,500 others, according to the office.