A truck is seen at a customs supervision center of Chengdu Railway Port in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Feb. 19, 2020. Chengdu has seen 198 accumulative trips made by China-Europe freight trains (Chengdu) by Feb. 17 this year, a 80-percent increase compared with the same period last year, according to Qingbaijiang Customs in Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)