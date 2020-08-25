View of China-Laos Railway

Photo taken on July 23, 2020 shows a panoramic view of a branch base of China Railway No. 8 Engineering Group (CREC-8), a Chinese engineering company engaged in the construction of the China-Laos Railway in northern Laos’ mountains. The China-Laos Railway will run more than 400 km from Boten border gate in northern Laos, bordering China, to Vientiane with an operating speed of 160 km per hour. The project started in Dec. 2016 and is scheduled to be completed and open to traffic in December 2021. (Photo by Pan Longzhu/Xinhua)