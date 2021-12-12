View rare color footage of Glasgow’s Christmas lights taken by an amateur filmmaker in 1963.

The incredibly rare color footage, shot in 1963, shows Glasgow’s magical Christmas lights around the city center at a time when few people were filming home movies of the city.

Rare color footage from the 1960s of Glasgow’s Christmas lights has gone viral on the internet.

The silent home movie was shot in 1963 by amateur filmmaker David Sharp and provides an intriguing glimpse into a bygone era.

Mr Sharp, who was born in the Gorbals but now lives in Newton Mearns, was 22 years old when his then-fiancée, Martha, bought him a top-of-the-line cinecamera as an engagement gift.

In the run-up to Christmas ’63, Mr Sharp filmed the festive lights on Sauchiehall Street, Renfield Street, and George Square from the passenger seat of a car, eager to try out his special new gift.

Mr Sharp, a father of three, told Glasgow Live that he was astounded by the amount of money raised.

“Back in 1963, when I got engaged, my fiancée gave me an 8mm cinecamera as a gift, and that footage there was one of the first shots that I took with that camera,” Mr Sharp, a former shipyard worker, explained.

“At the time, cinefilm was expensive, costing around £4 per reel, or about a day’s wages.

You didn’t squander a single one of them.

“I wanted to make more of a record of our lives, so there’s not much in the way of scenery.”

“Given the quality of the photos, I’m surprised it got so much attention.”

The film also includes neon-lit city landmarks, such as the signage for the popular Locarno dancehall in Sauchiehall Street, which later became Tiffany’s discotheque.

A classic piece of city centre advertising for Bell’s Whisky, as well as department store Arnott Simpson and the legendary Odeon cinema in Renfield Street, appear.

“Nowadays, if you go into any city centre, you’d have trouble figuring out which city you’re in because the shops are all the same – but not in 1963,” Mr Sharp continued.

“Glasgow could only be Glasgow at the time because there were so many people.”

