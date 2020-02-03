Viewers slam ‘disturbing’ Today show ad which stars Karl Stefanovic as Hannibal Lecter

Karl Stefanovic’s return to the Today show alongside Allison Langdon has so far been a triumph.

But a new Today show ad starring the 45-year-old as cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter from the 1991 film, The Silence of the Lambs, has been slammed by viewers as ‘disturbing’.

The clip, which aired on Monday night during the Married At First Sight premiere, featured Karl inside a class jail cell, speaking in a creepy fashion to Allison, 40.

The scene being re-created is one between Hannibal, played by Anthony Hopkins, and FBI agent Clarice Starling, played by Jodie Foster, in the original film.

As daunting music swells, Allison tells Karl, ‘you better get used to those early mornings’.

He answers: ‘I’ve missed the smell of morning coffee’ and makes a sucking motion with his mouth.

Karl then says: ‘Apparently I’ve been a very naughty boy’ in a slightly seductive fashion.

‘Everyone is watching Karl. Are you going to… behave?’ Allison asked, and Karl answers, ‘You will just have to wait and see’, before shooting a cheeky look to camera.

He is finally wheeled off in a face mask and restraints, just like the fictional serial killer is in the classic thriller.

Viewers at home were not amused, with many taking to Twitter to voice their concerns.

One person Tweeted: ‘Karl Stefanovic saying ‘apparently I’ve been a very bad boy’ on an ad for the Today show makes me want to spew’.

Someone else wrote: ‘God seeing Karl Stefanovic pretending to be Hannibal Lecter is rather disturbing’.

Someone else weighed in: ‘This terrible ad for Today with Karl Stefanovic as Hannibal Lecter. No No No No No and even more No. Won’t be watching ‘.

Another joked: ‘Channel 9 Exec: I know how we can raise @TheTodayShow ratings AND try to humanise Karl Stefanovic again. We get him to cosplay as one of cinema’s greatest cannibals!’

Some fans did enjoy it, however, with one Tweeting: ‘Karl stefanovic as Hannibal Lecter was really funny’.