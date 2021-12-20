VIEWPOINT – In the Caspian, are Iran and Russia true allies?

OPINION – In the Caspian, are Iran and Russia true allies?

Despite their shared goal of keeping Western powers out of the Caspian Sea, Tehran and Moscow are not in full alliance mode, and each has its own policy.

The author is a Ph.D. student at Istanbul’s Koc University in International Relations.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

In the Caspian Sea, Russia and Iran have a number of diplomatic, economic, and military interactions, highlighting the complexities of the two countries’ regional interests and tensions.

In comparison to Iran’s southern waters, the Caspian Sea has never been a top priority in the country’s foreign policy.

Nonetheless, in recent years, particularly following widespread Iranian reactions to the Caspian demarcation in the 2018 Aktau Agreement (signed in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau), Iran has focused more on its policies toward Caspian littoral countries, particularly powerful Russia and ambitious Azerbaijan.

Between the 1920s and 1991, the Caspian Sea was a joint Russian-Iranian waterway.

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan insisted on a minimum 20 percent share of the sea after the Soviet Union fell apart.

Moscow and Tehran, on the other hand, remained adamant that the Soviet-Iranian agreement would stand in the post-Soviet era.

The Aktau Agreement resolved the issue of littoral state demarcation.

The deal was reached after 22 years, 52 working groups, and five Caspian Sea summits.

It gives each state sovereign water 15 nautical miles from its coast and a ten-nautical-mile exclusive commercial fishing zone, with the rest of the sea open to all five states for common use.

The issue of the Caspian Sea’s vast seabed resources, however, was not resolved by the signatories.

To solve the problem, the littoral countries devised a unique legal mechanism that defines the body of water as neither a lake nor a sea.

Iran and Russia insisted that all subsurface energy pipelines be approved by all five countries, even if only two of them agreed.

This Aktau Agreement provision empowers Russia and Iran to prevent Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan from transporting oil and gas to Europe, implying that Russia and Iran will have a larger share of the European energy market.

Meanwhile, Iran will seek to stymie Azerbaijan’s plans for the disputed Araz-Alov-Sharg hydrocarbon field.