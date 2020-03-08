Vikki Campion breaks two years of media silence to reveal she’s returning to parliament

Vikki Campion has broken two years of silence to announce her return to parliament, but denies claims her partner and former boss Barnaby Joyce got her the job.

The mother-of-two revealed she is returning to Canberra to work part-time as a media adviser for federal parliament’s deputy speaker Llew O’Brien.

Mr O’Brien is known to be close with the couple after calling a spill last month in the hopes of getting Mr Joyce to once again become leader of the Nationals party.

But Ms Campion has dismissed rumours her partner helped her land the job.

‘Barnaby had nothing to do with it,’ she told The Australian’s Media Diary.

Ms Campion said while she loves her children, two-year-old Sebastian and nine-month-old Thomas, she is ready to be known once more as a professional.

‘I adore my kids, but I also want to challenge myself with more than wiping babies’ faces. And I haven’t worn high heels in two years!’ she said.

Ms Campion will return to work during parliamentary sitting weeks.

Working four hours a day, she will be writing op-ed pieces, speeches and doing administrative work for Mr O’Brien.

However, Ms Campion’s role will not involve any direct media-facing.

The former journalist also stressed she will be paid according to Mr O’Brien’s casual electorate office allocation.

‘This move has nothing to do with money. To be honest, the job will be lucky to pay for the cost of childcare in Canberra,’ Ms Campion said.

Ms Campion welcomed her second son, Thomas Michael Timothy, with Mr Joyce in June 2019.

The birth came just a year after their first son, Sebastian, was born, while Mr Joyce has four daughters from his marriage with his now estranged wife Natalie.

The New England MP resigned as deputy prime minister and Nationals leader in February 2018 after revelations surfaced of his affair with Ms Campion – who was pregnant with his love child at the time.

During his resignation, the former deputy prime minister asked that his departure be the ‘circuit-breaker’ for coverage on his new relationship and unborn son.

‘I’d like to say that it’s absolutely important, it’s incredibly important that there be a circuit-breaker, not just for the parliament, but more importantly, a circuit-breaker for Vikki, for my unborn child, my daughters and for Nat,’ he said.

‘This has got to stop. It’s not fair on them. It’s just completely and utterly unwarranted, the sort of observation that’s happened.’

The politician issued a public apology to his wife and children saying he was ‘deeply sorry for all the hurt this has caused’.

He also apologised to his electorate for the ‘personal issue’ going into the public arena’.

Natalie Joyce later addressed the scandal in a bombshell interview with Women’s Weekly, revealing she had confronted her husband’s mistress after getting wind of their affair.

‘I turned to her and said, ”My husband is out of bounds, off-limits, he’s a married man with four children”, and then I called her a home-wrecking wh***. It was not one of my finer moments but, looking back, I’m proud I stood up to her’.

The mother-of-four also revealed she and Mr Joyce had always planned to name their boy Sebastian should they ever have a son.

When the name of their love child was revealed, Ms Joyce said it felt like ‘another malicious taunt in a very long line of appalling behaviour’.

She told the publication she decided to break her silence to defend her family’s ‘fine name’.