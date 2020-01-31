Vile pimp kept having sex without a condom and knowingly infecting women with HIV

Over 50 women were contacted after John Rodney, 60, refused to wear a condom during sex – with at least three contracting the virus

A vile pimp had unprotected sex with numerous women despite knowing he had HIV – infecting at least three, a court heard.

John Rodney faces jail after admitting three counts of grievous bodily harm by infecting women with the virus yesterday.

Detectives launched an investigation after a complaint from one woman about her intercourse with the 60-year-old.

More than 50 women were then contacted by police and health professionals, who found evidence that at least three have contracted HIV from Rodney.

The deviant was remanded in custody after his appearance at Bristol Crown Court and will be sentenced next month.

Rodney was jailed for five years in 2018 for breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order banning him from having sex with women without telling the police.

The man, who has a history of procuring prostitutes, also repeatedly breached a Sexual Risk Order imposed to protect vulnerable women.

One vile incident saw him give a drug addict sex worker crack cocaine to get her to perform a sex act on him and took pictures of her.

He was also found accessing online pornography and moved a vulnerable sex worker moved into his flat in Swindon, Wilts., for a week or so.

He helped her register on to online sex sites and repeatedly pestered her to have sex with him.

She eventually consented to perform a sex act, getting paid on crack cocaine, though she insisted he wear a condom.

Reacting to the guilty pleas, Det Insp Helen Jacobs of Wiltshire Police said she was pleased for the victims.

She said: “This has been an extremely complex investigation which has required close partnership working with our health colleagues in Swindon to determine the full extent of Rodney’s offending and the potential implications on the health of those living in Swindon.

“I am pleased, for the victims, that Rodney has now pleaded guilty.”