Village in Henan becomes tourist complex for art students

Students sketch in Sanhe Village of Songxian County, central China’s Henan Province, Aug. 19, 2020. Stylish residences, impressive paintings on walls and modern homestays and hotels are in sight when tourists walk around in Sanhe Village. It is difficult for them to imagine that this village, located in mountainous area, was once deeply impoverished. In 2016, as a native, Feng Yake went back to his hometown for entrepreneurship. Learning art for years, he is fully aware of the value and potential of the village. “As an art major, I taught students painting. Art students need a good place to practice and sketch, and the views here make Sanhe a superb training base for art students.” Feng started a four-floor hotel for art students, and his “art business” has been in full bloom. His experience motivated other villagers. With the support from local government, villagers improved infrastructure and renovated their houses through resettlement. A total of 25 new homestays and hotels have been built, and over 70 art studios have cooperated with Sanhe. Now, Sanhe has been a tourist complex for art students featuring painting and sketching, studying and training, with an annual income about 4 million yuan (578,000 U.S. dollars). In 2018, Sanhe Village has shaken off poverty. (Xinhua/Li An)