A villager displays squashes on a field in Xujiaba Town of Sinan County, southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Aug. 12, 2020. Villagers in Xujiaba were busy harvesting squashes and wax gourds. In recent years, farmers in Sinan developed a new mode of agricultureal industry involved by enterprises, cooperatives and farmers as a way to help locals increase their incomes. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)